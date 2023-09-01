CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes higher open as commodity prices gain; focus on economic data

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy stock index climbed on Friday as prices of most metals and crude rose, while investors awaited more economic data at home and abroad to gauge the path of monetary policy path.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 6:55 a.m. ET (1055 GMT), mirroring gains of their U.S. counterparts. .N

Crude prices LCOc1, CLc1 rose over 1% on tightening supplies and expectations that the OPEC+ group of oil producers would extend output cuts to the end of the year. O/R

Gold XAU= prices gained 0.2%, while prices of most base metals rallied after a private sector survey showed China's factory activity surprisingly returned to expansion in August. GOL/MET/L

Energy and basic materials comprise nearly 38% of the TSX index's market cap.

Canadian investors will be watching the country's second-quarter GDP estimates ahead of the Bank of Canada's policy meeting next week. The GDP report is likely to show a sharp slowdown in economic growth, as per a Reuters poll of economists.

Markets will also be tracking U.S. monthly payrolls due later in the day, which will be crucial in assessing the state of the world's biggest economy and shaping expectations around the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 170,000 jobs last month after rising 187,000 in July, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.2% lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in financials and gold miners.

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TOreported a fall in third-quarter profit versus a year ago.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,951.1; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $84.63; +1.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $87.86; +1.2% O/R

($1= C$1.3496)

