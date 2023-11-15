News & Insights

US Markets
L

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends winning streak to fifth day as U.S. rate worries abate

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 15, 2023 — 10:38 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended its winning streak for the fifth-straight day on Wednesday as worries of tightening U.S. credit conditions further dissipated, while retailer Loblaw slipped after reporting quarterly results.

At 10:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 81.8 points, or 0.41%, at 20,105.53.

Loblaw L.TO reversed from early gains and slid 1.1% even though the food and pharmacy retailer beat third-quarter profit estimates on steady demand for essentials amid surging food prices in the country.

Cost-conscious customers have traded down to cheaper private-label brands as stubbornly high grocery prices weigh on their cost of living, boosting sales of the Brampton, Ontario-based retail chain.

The low-cost retailer company "had to raise prices, and so their numbers were looking better," Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group, said.

Broader market sentiment also got a lift after data showed U.S. October retail sales fell, after months of strong gains, strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

Rate-sensitive sectors like tech .SPTTTK and real estate .GSPTTRE led gains, adding 1.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC surged 2.8%, boosted by a 2.4% rise in Bausch Health Companies BHC.TO.

The TSX has gained steadily over the past four sessions as commodity-linked sectors surged on hopes that the Fed was done with demand-denting rate hikes, while investors remained hopeful that the local economy would achieve a soft landing.

Among other movers, Lithium Americas added 4.6% after brokerage National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on the miner with an "Outperform" rating and a price target of C$16.

Specialty food manufacturer Premium Brands Holdings PBH.TO added 1.5% after brokerage Stifel raised its rating on the stock to "buy".

Meanwhile, data showed domestic factory sales in September rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis, ahead of expectations of a 0.1% decline, underpinned by higher sales of petroleum, coal products and wood products ahead of the winter season.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

L
BHC
PBH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.