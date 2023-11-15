CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends winning streak to fifth day as U.S. rate worries abate

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended its winning streak for the fifth-straight day on Wednesday as worries of tightening U.S. credit conditions further dissipated, while retailer Loblaw slipped after reporting quarterly results.

At 10:10 a.m. ET (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 81.8 points, or 0.41%, at 20,105.53.

Loblaw L.TO reversed from early gains and slid 1.1% even though the food and pharmacy retailer beat third-quarter profit estimates on steady demand for essentials amid surging food prices in the country.

Cost-conscious customers have traded down to cheaper private-label brands as stubbornly high grocery prices weigh on their cost of living, boosting sales of the Brampton, Ontario-based retail chain.

The low-cost retailer company "had to raise prices, and so their numbers were looking better," Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group, said.

Broader market sentiment also got a lift after data showed U.S. October retail sales fell, after months of strong gains, strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates.

Rate-sensitive sectors like tech .SPTTTK and real estate .GSPTTRE led gains, adding 1.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC surged 2.8%, boosted by a 2.4% rise in Bausch Health Companies BHC.TO.

The TSX has gained steadily over the past four sessions as commodity-linked sectors surged on hopes that the Fed was done with demand-denting rate hikes, while investors remained hopeful that the local economy would achieve a soft landing.

Among other movers, Lithium Americas added 4.6% after brokerage National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on the miner with an "Outperform" rating and a price target of C$16.

Specialty food manufacturer Premium Brands Holdings PBH.TO added 1.5% after brokerage Stifel raised its rating on the stock to "buy".

Meanwhile, data showed domestic factory sales in September rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis, ahead of expectations of a 0.1% decline, underpinned by higher sales of petroleum, coal products and wood products ahead of the winter season.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

