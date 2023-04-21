News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends weekly winning streak as tech rallies

April 21, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A and Fergal Smith for Reuters

By Shristi Achar A and Fergal Smith

April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by gains for technology shares, while the materials sector lost ground as gold prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 62.46 points, or 0.3%, at 20,693.15. For the week, the index advanced 0.6%, its fifth straight weekly gain.

The technology group climbed 1.4% as shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc added 2.7%. Consumer staples were also a standout, rising 1.3%.

But the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9% as increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates further next month weighed on gold.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Deepa Babington)

