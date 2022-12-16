US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends weekly decline as higher interest rates weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 16, 2022 — 04:23 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a five-week low on Friday, pressured by lower oil prices and concern about the economic outlook following interest rate hikes this week by some major central banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 157.35 points, or 0.8%, at 19,443.28, its lowest closing level since Nov. 9. For the week, the index was down 2.5%, its second straight weekly decline.

U.S. stocks also ended lower as fears grew that the Federal Reserve's quest to stifle inflation would push the economy into a recession. The central bank raised its policy rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday and signaled further tightening next year.

"Interest rates are impacting the American and Canadian stock markets to a significant degree," said Thomas Caldwell, chairman at Caldwell Securities. "When America gets the sniffles, we (Canada) get pneumonia."

The energy sector fell 2.7% as oil CLc1 settled 2.4% lower at $74.29 a barrel. Its weighting on the TSX, at 19.5%, is second only to financials.

The utilities sector was also a drag, falling 1.7%, while industrials ended 0.9% lower.

Shares of Enghouse Systems ENGH.TO were a bright spot, gaining 9.6% after the software company beat fourth-quarter profit estimates.

First Quantum Minerals LtdFM.TO shares remained volatile after Panama's government on Thursday ordered the company to pause operations at its flagship copper mine. Its shares ended nearly 1% lower but clawed back much of their earlier decline.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

