CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends losing streak as commodity stocks drag

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, marking a four-day losing streak as shares in energy and materials tumbled tracking a decline in commodity prices, while treasury yields eased.

At 10:25 a.m. ET (14:25 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 153.39 points, or 0.81%, at 18,867.53.

The heavyweight energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 3.6%, touching a five-week low as oil prices remain under pressure from macroeconomic headwinds.O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was down 0.9%, hitting an eleven-month low as copper prices slumped on global growth concerns.GOL/MET/L

Long-term government yields retreated from 16-year highs while the dollar softened after cooler-than-anticipated U.S. jobs data.

Data showed U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in September, leaving investors waiting for Friday's main non-farm payrolls report for more clues to the Fed's rate-hike path.

Taking a cue from recent high yields, investors are also focused on the likelihood that high rates will ultimately cause a recession, with many analysts forecasting weakness in the fourth quarter and into 2024.

"For the moment, inflation (or perhaps stagflation) is seen as the bigger threat than deflation, judging by central bank rhetoric and bond market action," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould in a note.

On the corporate front, MinerBarrick GoldABX.TO said it would invest nearly $2 billion in a project to increase copper production at its Lumwana mine in Zambia, pushing shares down 1.8%.

Meanwhile, data showed Greater Toronto Area home prices rose in September for the first time in four months, as the Bank of Canada paused its interest rate hiking campaign, but the level of sales fell to its lowest since January.

