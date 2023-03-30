US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains for fifth day as commodity stocks climb

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 30, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark commodity-inclined stock index opened higher for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, aided by gains in energy and mining stocks.

At 09:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 85.33 points, or 0.43%, at 19,922.98.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

