CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains for fifth day as commodity stocks climb

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark commodity-inclined stock index opened higher for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, aided by gains in energy and mining stocks.

At 09:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 85.33 points, or 0.43%, at 19,922.98.

