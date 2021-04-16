CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains as oil, gold prices rise

April 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended its rise on Friday, following a record high hit a day earlier, as oil and gold prices advanced.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 28.26 points, or 0.15%, at 19,350.18.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

