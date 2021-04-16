US Markets
CAS

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains as gold prices rise, set to rise for third week

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index extended its rise on Friday after hitting a record high a day earlier as gold prices advanced, and was set to gain for a third straight week.

Updates prices, sectors

April 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended its rise on Friday after hitting a record high a day earlier as gold prices advanced, and was set to gain for a third straight week.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 24.24 points, or 0.1%, at 19,326.16.

* The Canadian economy is likely to grow at a slower pace in this quarter and the next than previously expected, but tighter lockdown restrictions from another wave of coronavirus were unlikely to derail the economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6% even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices slipped 0.1% a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.1%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.7% to $1,777.9 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 117 issues advanced, while 102 issues declined in a 1.15-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 14.26 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Cascades Inc CAS.TO, which jumped 4.2%, and Ballard Power Systems BLDP.TO, which rose 2.9%.

* Lghtspeed POS LSPD.TO fell 5.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was goeasy GSY.TO, down 4.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO, Bombardier BBDb.TO and Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO.

* The TSX posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 160 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 29.68 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAS BLDP LSPD GSY RY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular