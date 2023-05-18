CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly higher as debt ceiling hopes boost Wall Street

*
TSX ends up 0.66 of a point at 20,297.09
Materials sector falls 1.4%
Energy advances nearly 1%
Industrials gain 0.8%
By Fergal Smith
May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded to end slightly higher on Thursday, as optimism that a U.S. debt ceiling deal could be reached soon offset pressure on mining shares as gold prices fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 0.66 of a point at 20,297.09. It was the second straight day that the index closed higher after it posted on Tuesday its sharpest decline in nearly two months.
Wall Street rallied on hopes that an agreement to raise the U.S. government's borrowing cap could avoid financial instability.
A deal could lead to a "selling opportunity," said Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset Management. "Markets will experience a relief rally and that will be the last uptick for a while because we are starting to feel the impact of higher interest rates everywhere."
The Bank of Canada said it was increasingly worried about the ability of households to pay off debts and is seeing signs of financial stress among some home buyers.
The resource and financial shares that dominate the Toronto market have been buffeted in recent months by a pullback in oil prices and stress in the U.S. regional banking sector.
The materials sector fell 1.4% as gold and copper prices declined. But energy advanced nearly 1% and industrials were up 0.8%.
Bausch Health Companies Inc
In contrast, Lightspeed Commerce Inc
Shares of luxury winterwear maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc
