CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower for second day as commodity prices fall

By Fergal Smith

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by declines in resource shares, as investors took their cue from lower commodity prices and losses on Wall Street.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 81.79 points, or 0.4%, at 20,597.75, adding to its decline on Wednesday.

"It's one of those days where I think we're getting dragged a bit by world markets and falling commodity prices, said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "It held up reasonably well all things considered."

U.S. stock indexes also fell, with the declines deeper than for the Toronto market, after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly and overshadowed strong earnings from corporate giants like Disney and PepsiCo.

The Toronto market's energy sector fell 0.8% as the price of oil CLc1 settled 0.5% lower at $78.06 a barrel, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2%.

Gold fell 0.7% to about $1,862 per ounce.

Among the biggest decliners was Bombardier IncBBDb.TO. Its shares fell 11.8% even as the business jet maker forecast higher business jet deliveries for 2023.

Shares of Canopy Growth CorpWEED.TO dropped 16.6% as the cannabis producer posted a bigger third-quarter core loss and said it would reduce its workforce by about 60%.

Colliers International Group IncCIGI.TO shares were a bright spot, jumping 6.7% as the real estate services firm projected 2023 adjusted profit above analysts' forecast.

