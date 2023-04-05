CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as U.S. economic data spooks investors

By Fergal Smith

April 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as technology and industrial shares slid and economic data fueled worries that the U.S. economy was headed for a recession.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 116.21 points, or 0.6%, at 20,159.55, its second day of declines after it posted on Monday its highest closing level in nearly four weeks.

"The U.S. economy is clearly in slowdown mode and expectations should be for further labor market weakness," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States. Investors have also worried that recent stress in U.S. regional banks could lead to a credit crunch.

"As we think about what happened with the banks over the past month, the market attention will turn to the economic data to gauge the potential fallout from this stress," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The Toronto market's technology sector lost 1.9% and industrials were down 1.8%.

Hedge fund bets against TD Bank GroupTD.TO hit $4.2 billion, making it the most-shorted banking stock globally, according to data provider ORTEX's calculations, with some analysts concerned about the bank's exposure to U.S. regional lenders.

TD's shares ended 1.3% lower, its second straight day of declines, weighing on financials.

