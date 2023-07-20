CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as 'risk-reward' deteriorates for investors

By Fergal Smith

July 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, led lower by the technology sector, as the value of stocks started to look less attractive to investors following a recent rally for the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 54.3 points, or 0.3%, at 20,436.87.71, after posting a two-month high the previous day.

"We're in a situation where the risk-reward is not positive," said Joseph Abramson, co-chief investment officer at Northland Wealth Management.

"Valuations are pricey, liquidity is decreasing, growth is slowing and we're entering a risky part of the year. August and September are usually not that kind to markets."

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also fell, weighed down by drops in Tesla and Netflix following their quarterly results. .N/C

The Toronto market's technology sector fell 2% as bond yields climbed. Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the future cash flows that technology and other high growth sectors are expected to produce.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as the price of gold XAU= fell.

The energy sector was a bright spot. It was up 0.2% as oil CLc1 settled 0.4% higher at $75.63 a barrel, helped by lower U.S. crude inventories.

Canadian auto parts maker Magna International IncMG.TO said it will invest $790 million to build three new supplier facilities. Its shares ended up 0.1%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Marguerita Choy)

