CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as commodity-related stocks decline

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as a drop in commodity prices weighed on resource shares and investors worried that a lengthy period of high interest rates could lead to problems in the global economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 81.70 points, or 0.4%, at 20,417.61, adding to its modest decline since the start of the week.

"It's almost like everybody is waiting for the next shoe to drop."

The Toronto market's energy sector fell 1.1% as oil settled 2.3% lower at $70.87 a barrel.

CI Financial CorpCIX.TO was a bright spot. Its shares surged 23.2% after the fund manager sold a minority stake in its U.S. wealth management business and beat quarterly revenue estimates.

"For a long time CI was actually buying up businesses in the U.S. and now they seem to be starting to sell out some of their non-core assets and raising some capital which is what the market likes to see," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group.

