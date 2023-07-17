News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as Chinese data weighs on commodity prices

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

July 17, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

July 17 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-linked main stock index edged lower on Monday as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data dragged materials and energy stocks down.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 35.28 points, or 0.2%, at 20,226.79.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3%, raising doubts over the strength of demand in the world's second biggest oil consumer.

"Oil won't catch a bid unless China finally unleashes meaningful stimulus that propels large parts of the economy," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Oil CLc1 settled 1.7% lower at $74.15 a barrel, while the energy sector, which accounts for 18% of the TSX's weighting, ended 1% lower.

It was weighed by a 7.6% decline in the shares of Parex Resources IncPXT.TO after the company said it has abandoned the Chirimoya exploration well in Colombia after finding no signs of economic hydrocarbons.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2%, while utilities was down nearly 1%.

Health care was a bright spot, rising 3.6%. It was boosted by a gain of 9.8% for the shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc, posting its highest closing level in four months.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Alistair Bell)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

US Markets
