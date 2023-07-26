CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Fed rate hike causes few surprises

By Fergal Smith

July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, helped by gains for financial and industrial shares, as investors took in stride the Federal Reserve's latest move to raise interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 10.11 points, or 0.05%, to 20,561.64, within reach of its highest closing level in two and a half months posted on Monday.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, setting the benchmark rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, and the accompanying policy statement left the door open to another increase.

"I would say this Fed meeting and press conference is probably going as on-script as we've seen in a long time," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "So not a lot of volatility coming out of this."

The Bank of Canada has also been raising rates. It discussed delaying a hike at the last meeting before deciding on a raise to ensure progress in dampening inflation did not stall, according to minutes published on Wednesday.

The Toronto market's heavily-weighted financials sector rose 0.3% and industrials were up 0.6%.

Healthcare jumped 4%, helped by a gain of 15.9% for shares of Tilray Brands Inc TLRY.TO after the cannabis producer reported quarterly revenue that beat analyst estimates.

Rogers Communications IncRCIb.TO shares also climbed, ending up 2.8%, after the company raised its annual forecasts for adjusted core earnings and free cash flow.

Technology fell 1.7%, while consumer staples fell 1.2%, weighed down by a 2.2% decline in shares of retailer Loblaw Companies LtdL.TO after the company reported quarterly earnings.

