CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as Fed pauses interest rate hikes

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 14, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as gains for technology shares offset a decline in the energy sector, while investors assessed the Federal Reserve's move to pause its interest rate hiking campaign.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 24.69 points, or 0.1%, at 20,015.09, its highest closing level since June 6.

Wall Street ended mixed as the Fed kept rates unchanged but signaled in new economic projections that borrowing costs will likely rise by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

The Toronto market's technology sector rose 1.1%, helped by a gain of 3.4% for e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO.

But energy was a drag, falling 1.3%, as the price of oilCLc1 settled 1.7% lower at $73.20 a barrel.

Canadian media and telecom firm Bell is cutting 1,300 jobs, shuttering six radio stations and selling another three as revenues dry up at its legacy phone and news business, parent company BCE IncBCE.TO said. The company's shares fell 0.8%.

Lundin Mining LUN.TO shares jumped 5.7% after UBS upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Paul Simao)

