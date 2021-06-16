CANADA STOCKS - TSX ends flat at 20,230.96

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.00 percent to 20,230.96

* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp <DML.TO​>, up 5.9%, Cascades Inc​ CAS.TO, up 3.9%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 3.6%.

* Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd​​ BB.TO, down 7.4%, Kinross Gold Corp​ K.TO, down 7.1%, and Linamar Corp​ LNR.TO, lower by 3.5%.

* On the TSX 80 issues rose and 144 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 22 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 226.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.98 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.07 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.64%, or $0.46, to $71.66 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.16%, or $0.12, to $73.87 O/R

* The TSX is up 16% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 16 at 21:03.

