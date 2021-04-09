US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX ends flat at 19,228.03

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.00 percent to 19,228.03

* Leading the index were Corus Entertainment Inc <CJRb.TO​>, up 7.0%, Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, up 6.4%, and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc​ CF.TO, higher by 5.5%.

* Lagging shares were Denison Mines Corp​​ DML.TO, down 7.0%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, down 7.0%, and Nexgen Energy Ltd​ NXE.TO, lower by 5.7%.

* On the TSX 93 issues rose and 128 fell as a 0.7-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 26 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 183.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO and Organigram Holdings Inc OGI.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 1.61 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.67 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.44%, or $0.26, to $59.34 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.24%, or $0.15, to $63.05 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.3% for the year.

