CANADA STOCKS - TSX ends flat at 16,273.26

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Leading the index were Interfor Corp, up 8.1%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, up 7.9%, and Ero Copper Corp​ ERO.TO, higher by 7.6%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.00 percent to 16,273.26

* Leading the index were Interfor Corp <IFP.TO​>, up 8.1%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, up 7.9%, and Ero Copper Corp​ ERO.TO, higher by 7.6%.

* Lagging shares were Spin Master Corp​​ TOY.TO, down 7.5%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, down 5.9%, and Canopy Growth Corp​ WEED.TO, lower by 5.1%.

* On the TSX 105 issues rose and 113 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 213.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.90 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.25 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.67%, or $0.68, to $41.51 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.47%, or $0.2, to $42.82 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.6% for the year.

    Most Popular