CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up on gains in financial, industrial stocks

April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday, led by financials and industrial stocks, in a holiday-shortened week that saw the Bank of Canada raise rates to tame inflation.

At 9:48 a.m. ET (13:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.13 points, or 0.18%, at 21,878.15.

The index ended 0.6% higher on Wednesday after the central bank's widely anticipated interest rate hike.

The financials sector .SPTTFS and the industrials sector .GSPTTIN gained 0.5% each.

The energy sector .SPTTEN edged 0.1% up. Crude prices fell nearly 1% in thin trade ahead of a public holiday. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,973.8 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

Barrick Gold ABX.TO fell 1% after the miner said its first-quarter production fell 17.7% from the previous three months, hurt by lower output at its Carlin and Cortez mines in Nevada.

On the macro front, Statistics Canada said factory sales grew by 4.2% in February from January on higher sales in motor vehicle assembly, as well as food products.

Wholesale trade decreased by 0.4% on lower sales in the personal and household goods, as well as building materials and supplies subsectors.

The information technology .SPTTTK and healthcare .GSPTTHC sectors were down 0.5% and 1.5%, respectively, the most among the 10 major Canadian sectors.

On the TSX, 123 issues were higher, while 109 issues declined for a 1.13-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.50 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO, which jumped 3.4%, followed by Brookfield Business Partners LP BBU_u.TO, which rose 1.9%.

Hut 8 Mining Crp HUT.TO fell 3.4%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Canopy Growth Co WEED.TO, down 3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO up 0.7%, Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO up 3.4% and Talon Metals TLO.TO up 2.7%.

The TSX posted 18 new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 49 new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, with total volume of 33.46 million shares.

Canadian stock market will be closed on Friday on account of Good Friday holiday.

