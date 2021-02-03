US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up on energy strength

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday after crude oil prices reached their highest in about a year, as OPEC+'s forecast of a deficit in 2021 raised demand recovery hopes.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday after crude oil prices reached their highest in about a year, as OPEC+'s forecast of a deficit in 2021 raised demand recovery hopes.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 3.89 points, or 0.02%, at 17,878.38.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters