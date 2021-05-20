CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up at open on upbeat jobs report

May 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened slightly higher on Thursday, boosted by data showing the country added more jobs in April, while gains were limited by energy stocks tracking a fall in oil prices.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 12.3 points, or 0.06%, at 19,429.33.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.