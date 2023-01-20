US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as mining, financial stocks weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 20, 2023 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday, after data showed monthly domestic retail sales fell in November, while losses in miners and financial stocks weighed on the bourse.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 43.46 points, or 0.21%, at 20,297.98.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.