CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as mining, financial stocks weigh

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday, after data showed monthly domestic retail sales fell in November, while losses in miners and financial stocks weighed on the bourse.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 43.46 points, or 0.21%, at 20,297.98.

