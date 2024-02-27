CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as investors weigh bank earnings

By Purvi Agarwal and Fergal Smith

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, extending its pullback from a 22-month high, as losses for financials after Bank of Montreal missed earnings estimates offset gains for energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 5.41 points, or 0.03%, at 21,318.90. It was the second straight day of declines for the index after it posted on Friday its highest closing level since April 2022.

"BMO came in just below expectations. So that's going to be a little concern to the overall banking system. And the fear is whether some of the other banks that would report later in the week have got the same issue that the BMO has experienced", said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

Bank of MontrealBMO.TO shares fell 3.6% after the bank reported first-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by larger-than-expected funds set aside for potential credit losses in a turbulent economy.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO fared better, rising 3.2% after the bank beat profit estimates. Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and National Bank of Canada NA.TO are due to report on Wednesday.

The heavily weighted financials sector was down 0.4%, while energy added 0.4% as oil settled 1.7% higher at $78.87 a barrel after sources said OPEC+ is considering extending voluntary oil output cuts into the second quarter.

The consumer discretionary sector also notched gains, adding 0.7%.

