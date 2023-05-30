CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as energy stocks weigh

May 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by the energy sector, while investors were also wary of big bets amid broader U.S. debt deal uncertainty.

At 9:30 a.m. ET the Toronto Stock Index .GSPTSE fell 48.87 points, or 0.24 pct, to 19,919.08.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

