CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower as energy stocks weigh

May 30, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by the energy sector, while investors were also wary of big bets amid broader U.S. debt deal uncertainty.

At 9:30 a.m. ET the Toronto Stock Index .GSPTSE fell 48.87 points, or 0.24 pct, to 19,919.08.

