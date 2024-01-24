CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on tech boost; BoC leaves interest rate unchanged

By Purvi Agarwal

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in tech stocks, while the Bank of Canada kept its interest rate unchanged but provided no clarity on the timing of potential interest rate cuts.

At 10:28 a.m. ET (15:28 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 37.86 points, or 0.18%, at 21,072.45. The index hit a 19-month high earlier in the session.

The Bank of Canada left its key overnight rate unchanged on Wednesday, with Governor Tiff Macklem mentioning discussions about the duration of keeping rates at the current level.

The yield on Canada's 10-year benchmark bond CA10YT=RR rose after the decision but retreated later and was last at 3.441%.

Money markets now see a 40% chance of the Bank of Canada cutting rates by April, down from 65% before the policy announcement.

"I don't think that the market sentiment has changed towards the idea that now the BoC is, at least, on pause, and we'll start to cut rates at some point this year and we'll be in an easing path rather than tightening path," said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

Rate-sensitive technology shares .SPTTTK led the gains among sectors, rising 0.7%, while consumer staples .GSPTTCS climbed 0.5%.

Heavyweight energy shares .SPTTEN advanced 0.5% on higher oil prices as a Chinese economic stimulus package and geopolitical tensions were countered by concerns over tepid demand and a stronger dollar. O/R

The index started the year on a downbeat note as domestic economic data showed sticky inflation, compelling investors to scale back expectations of an early rate cut.

Among individual stocks, Copper miner Capstone Copper Co. CS.TO climbed 4.3% after announcing its production figures for 2023 and outlook for 2024.

Tech firm Blackberry BB.TO tumbled 16.0% to the bottom of TSX and hit a near four-year low after it announced a private offering of $160 million in five-year convertible bonds on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.