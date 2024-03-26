News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on support from miners; Canada Goose shines

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 26, 2024 — 09:43 am EDT

March 26 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index opened higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in precious metals miners, while luxury parka maker Canada Goose advanced after announcing cost-cutting measures.

The Toronto Stock Index .GSPTSEwas up 17.78 points, or 0.08%, at 21,960.06 at the open.

