CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on support from miners; Canada Goose shines

March 26 (Reuters) - Canada's resources-heavy stock index opened higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in precious metals miners, while luxury parka maker Canada Goose advanced after announcing cost-cutting measures.

The Toronto Stock Index .GSPTSEwas up 17.78 points, or 0.08%, at 21,960.06 at the open.

