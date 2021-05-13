CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on healthcare boost; energy stocks fall

May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, supported by healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks, although energy stocks, tracking a more than 2% fall in crude oil prices, limited gains.

* At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 27.19 points, or 0.14%, at 19,134.96.

* Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO rose 7.4% after smashing estimates for first-quarter profit, as pandemic-weary people bought more bikes, patio furniture and pool supplies online to stay entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N fell 6.2% despite posting a surprise profit and forecasting annual revenue above C$1 billion for the first time.

* The healthcare sector's 2.1% gain was the highest.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.3%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.7%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.9%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.5% to $1,814.3 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 143 issues were higher, while 81 issues declined for a 1.77-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 28.11 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO and Home Capital Group HCG.TO, rising 7.2% and 6.8% after their quarterly results beat.

* Pan American Silver Corp <PAAS.TO> fell 10.1%, the most on the TSX, after reporting a loss of 4 cents per share for the first quarter.

* The second-biggest decliner was AcuityAds Holdings Inc <AT.TO>, down 5.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>, Enbridge Inc <ENB.TO> and Black Iron Inc <BKI.TO>.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were nine new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 49.52 million shares.

