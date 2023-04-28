CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on gains in energy, industrials

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher at open on Friday, extending its gains from the previous session, on support from energy and industrial stocks, while shares of Imperial Oil dropped after the quarterly results.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 20.41 points, or 0.1%, at 20,543.05.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

