CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher at open on energy support

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched higher at the open on Wednesday, buoyed by energy stocks as oil prices firmed on hopes OPEC and its allies will delay a planned increase in output.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 6.64 points, or 0.04%, at 16,954.7.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

