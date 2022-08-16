CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher after inflation cools slightly, energy stocks rebound

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday after data showed inflation eased slightly in July, while energy stocks rebounded after a selloff in the previous session on global slowdown worries.

At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 32.72 points, or 0.16%, at 20,213.32.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)

