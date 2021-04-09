US Markets
TRQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops on weak commodity prices; set for weekly gains

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weak metal and oil prices, but was set to record a fifth consecutive week of gain on optimism around a faster economic recovery.

Updates prices, adds sector details

April 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weak metal and oil prices, but was set to record a fifth consecutive week of gain on optimism around a faster economic recovery.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.1% to $1,737.70 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 54.51 points, or 0.28%, at 19,174.36.

* Canada added far more jobs than expected in March, and the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest point since before the pandemic, Statistics Canada data showed.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.2% even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.6% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 slipped 0.6%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 67 issues were higher, while 154 issues declined for a 2.30-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.88 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Corus Entertainment CJRb.TO, which jumped 6.5%, and Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, up6.1%.

* New Gold NGD.TO fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was First Majestic Silver FR.TO, down 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were The Supreme Cannabis Co FIRE.TO, which was flat, PhX Energy Services PHX.TO, down 0.7%, and Corus Entertainment CJRb.TO, up 6.5%.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 51 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 33.75 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRQ NGD FR PHX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular