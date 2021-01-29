CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops at open on vaccine worries

US Markets
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday and was set to record its worst week since October as concerns over vaccine roll-outs weighed on sentiment, while stronger gold and silver prices helped limit losses.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 110.52 points, or 0.63%, at 17,546.68.

Canada said on Thursday it expects a further delay in Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in the next few weeks, prompting protests from provincial leaders in charge of administering inoculations.

Meanwhile, GDP data showed the Canadian economy likely posted its largest contraction ever in 2020, with GDP seen down 5.1% on the year. November's figures, however, showed the economy continued to outpace expectations.

