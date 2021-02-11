US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX drops at open as cannabis stocks fall

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell at open on Thursday, dragged down by stocks of cannabis companies, a day after hitting a record high on the back of a sharp rally in the sector fueled by Reddit-inspired retail investors.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Thursday, dragged down by stocks of cannabis companies, a day after hitting a record high on the back of a sharp rally in the sector fueled by Reddit-inspired retail investors.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 28.28 points, or 0.15%, at 18,429.5.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More