CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by utilities, industrials ahead of cbank comments

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, with utilities and industrial stocks leading declines, while investors awaited comments by central bank policy makers both at home and abroad to gauge where they stand on further monetary policy tightening.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.66 points, or 0.11%, at 20,606.26.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.