CANADA STOCKS-TSX dragged lower by utilities, industrials ahead of cbank comments

February 07, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, with utilities and industrial stocks leading declines, while investors awaited comments by central bank policy makers both at home and abroad to gauge where they stand on further monetary policy tightening.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 22.66 points, or 0.11%, at 20,606.26.

