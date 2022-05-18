CANADA STOCKS-TSX down tracking dour global mood, inflation data

By Amal S

May 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as global sentiment soured on concerns over slowing economic growth and rising consumer prices, with data showing hotter-than-expected domestic inflation.

At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 161.02 points, or 0.79%, at 20,329.99, set to snap its three-day winning streak.

Cyclical stocks .GSPTTCD and technology shares .SPTTTK, down 2.3% and 1.4%, respectively, led losses.

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated again in April, edging ahead of analyst expectations, largely driven by rising food and shelter prices, Statistics Canada data showed.

"The headline number was a little bit stronger than we had anticipated, but the surprise was core inflation is now sitting about 4.2% year-over-year, so that's a pretty significant pick up from where it was in March," Robert Both, macro strategist at TD Securities, said.

Markets expect Canada's central bank to continue to raise rates by half a percentage point at its next two policy meetings in June and July, after a similar hike last month, its biggest single increase in 22 years.

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2% even as oil prices rose on expectations that easing COVID-19 restrictions in China will boost demand.

Financial shares .SPTTFS slipped 1.0%, while industrial stocks .GSPTTIN fell 0.7%.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertiliser companies, lost 1.2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,810.4 an ounce. GOL/

On the economic front, Canadian home price growth accelerated again in April, with annual price gains breaking the record set last year, index data showed.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and 32 new lows, with total volume of 33.92 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Steve Scherer and Nichola Saminather)

