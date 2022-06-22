CANADA STOCKS-TSX down on energy declines, hot inflation data

June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, weighed by energy shares, and as hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data fueled worries about aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 348.41 points, or 1.81%, at 18,908.88.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.