US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX down on energy declines, hot inflation data

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, weighed by energy shares, and as hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data fueled worries about aggressive interest rate hikes.

June 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, weighed by energy shares, and as hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data fueled worries about aggressive interest rate hikes.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 348.41 points, or 1.81%, at 18,908.88.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular