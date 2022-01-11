CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as healthcare stocks weigh ahead of Powell testimony

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, weighed by healthcare stocks, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's nomination hearing as bets grew for a quicker pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 17.23 points, or 0.08%, at 21,055.09.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

