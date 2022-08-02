US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips on recessionary fears, U.S.-China tensions

Johann M Cherian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as data showed manufacturing activity lost further momentum last month, while U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan dented global sentiment.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 128.25 points, or 0.65%, at 19,564.67.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Yohann.MCherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

