CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips at open on lower oil prices

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dipped on Wednesday as oil prices fell after producers delayed a decision on output, although losses were capped by hopes of a quick economic recovery after Britain approved a COVID-19 vaccine.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 53.15 points, or 0.31%, at 17,243.78.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

