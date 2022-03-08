CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as Ukraine crisis weighs on investor sentiment

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* TSX ends down 72.37 points, or 0.3%, at 21,232.03

* Financials decline 0.4%; tech ends 1.8% lower

* Materials group adds 0.9% as gold climbs

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc soars 76.2%

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a second day on Tuesday as investors weighed developments around the crisis in Ukraine, with technology and heavily-weighted financials among the sectors leading the declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 72.37 points, or 0.3%, at 21,232.03, adding to Monday's loss.

Wall Street also fell as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Investors worry that sanctions on Russia will add to inflation pressures, hurting the global economy.

"Any time you have any headline coming out of Ukraine, Russia, the United States - anything to do with the situation in Ukraine - it takes the market down one way or the other," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"Banks are the loser today in Canada and that's why you are seeing a slightly down market because the banks make up so much of the index," Small added.

Financials, which have a 31% weighting on the Toronto market, lost 0.4%, including declines for some of Canada's largest banks, while technology ended 1.8% lower.

Limiting the Toronto market's decline were gains for resource shares, including a 0.9% advance for the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies.

Gold rose 2.6% to about $2,049 per ounce, while oil settled 3.6% higher at $123.70 a barrel.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc soared 76.2% after the packaging products maker said it would be taken private by investment firm Clearlake Capital Group in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/ (UPDATE 2)

