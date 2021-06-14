US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as losses in miners, dismal manufacturing data weigh

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday, as losses in mining stocks and dismal domestic manufacturing data overshadowed gains in energy stocks.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.6% to $1,848.2 an ounce. GOL/

* Canadian factory sales slipped by 2.1% in April from March on lower sales of transportation equipment, as well as subdued petroleum and coal products sector, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 14.52 points, or 0.07%, at 20,123.83.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.9%. O/R

* Financials .SPTTFS slipped 0.3%, while industrials .GSPTTIN fell 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 120 issues were higher, while 107 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with a trading volume of 22.35 million shares.

* TSX's top gainers were paper and packaging company Cascades Inc <CAS.TO> and IT firm Kinaxis Inc <KXS.TO>, jumping 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively.

* Biggest decliners were uranium producers Nexgen Energy Ltd <NXE.TO>, down 5.9%, followed by Cameco Corp CCO.TO falling 5.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited <CNQ.TO>, BCE Inc <BCE.TO>, and Hut 8 Mining Corp <HUT.TO>

* Twenty-two stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on the TSX, while there were no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 95 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 43.57 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

    Most Popular