CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes up as energy stocks fueled by high oil prices

By Nivedita Balu

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed higher on Monday helped by a boost in energy stocks as oil prices jumped, while software firm Dye and Durham surged on a strategic review of its non-core assets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 54.68 points, or 0.28%, at 19,709.15.

The energy sector .SPTTEN was among the big gainers, adding 0.6% as oil prices ticked upwards. O/R

In corporate news, Dye and DurhamDND.TO closed at its best day since December 2022, up 12.5% at the top of the TSX, after the cloud-based software firm announced a strategic review of non-core assets, contemplating a potential sale of all or part of non-core assets.

"It is a company that was one of the highfliers a few years ago and then it had fallen on some hard times... We're seeing a pretty big bounce back as the company is now looking at selling off some assets it had bought in the last few years," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Despite Powell's comments, an analyst at Unicredit commented in a note, "U.S. CPI inflation figures tomorrow are unlikely to challenge the market conviction that there is no more need for further tightening by the Fed."

Definity Financial DFY.TO was up 2% as multiple brokerages raised their price target on the insurer's stock, pushing the broader financials index .SPTTFS higher.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.2% on subdued gold prices. GOL/

Meanwhile, Panama's top court is likely to rule against First Quantum FM.TO when it decides on the fate of a key copper mine contract in the coming weeks, a majority of lawyers in a Reuters survey said.

The Canadian miner was down 3.9%.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Aurora Ellis)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.