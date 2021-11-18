CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes slightly lower on U.S. cannabis concerns, gold decline

By Nichola Saminather

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed marginally lower on Thursday, as steep declines in cannabis stocks were offset by gains in industrials, technology and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended the day down 15.48 points, or 0.07%, at 21,637.54.

Cannabis producers Cronos Group CRON.TO and Tilray TLRY.O led declines, falling more than 12% after Barclays initiated coverage of both with "underperform" ratings. Other cannabis producers including Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Organigram Holdings OGI.TO and Canopy Growth WEED.TO also slid after a Washington Post report that a U.S. federal legalization attempt could fail as lawmakers disagree on its details.

That made healthcare the worst performing sector for the day, with a 6% decline. Technology and industrials had the biggest gains, of about 0.6%.

The Washington Post report "is causing some sell-off," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments, although increases in technology names, including Shopify SHOP.TO, one of the top 10 gainers, masked some of that.

"Gold is down today on some profit-taking," following recent gains as investors sought to hedge against soaring inflation, Taylor added.

The materials subindex .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals, miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9% as spot gold prices XAU= fell 0.4%. GOL/MET/L

Energy companies Cenovus Energy CVE.TO and Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO were among the 10 biggest gainers, climbing 2.7% and 1.8% respectively, following crude prices higher.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 0.4%. O/R

Canadian stocks have added about 24% so far this year, broadly in line with the S&P 500 index .SPX on strong earnings and reopening optimism, but risks of interest rate hikes on soaring inflation have weighed on sentiment recently.

Insurer Definity Financial Corp DFY.TO jumped as much as 36% on its stock market debut after raising C$2.1 billion ($1.6 billion) in Canada's second-largest IPO.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni, Ramakrishnan M. and Jonathan Oatis)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.