CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes slightly lower on profit taking in tech; posts weekly gain

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 16, 2023 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed slightly down for the day on Friday, as investors took some profit in the high-flying technology sector, hoping that other sectors will contribute more to the rally that resulted in a weekly gain.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 51.98 points, or 0.3%, at 19,975.37, after posting higher closes in the preceding four days. For the week, the index was up 0.4%.

"People are taking a little bit of profit off the table which is probably why you are seeing a slight decline in the markets today," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"Large cap tech has driven the bus for a while ... now you are starting to see a little bit more participation in some of the other areas."

Technology has a much lower weighting on the Toronto market than it does on the S&P 500, the U.S. benchmark. Still, it has been the strongest performing sector this year by far.

It gave back some of those gains on Friday, falling 1.2% as bond yields climbed. The move higher in yields came as comments from two Federal Reserve officials curtailed optimism that the central bank is nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the future cash flows that technology companies are expected to produce.

The real estate and utilities sectors are also sensitive to the interest rate outlook. They fell 0.9% and 0.8% respectively, while energy was down 0.8% despite oil settling 1.6% higher at $71.78 a barrel.

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has raised the cost estimate for abandoning the pipelines it regulates by 79% to C$18.6 billion ($14.10 billion).

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar, Sandra Maler and David Gregorio)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
