CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to three-week high on broad-based gains

March 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in three weeks, in a broad-based rally, as easing stress in the global banking sector bolstered investor sentiment heading into the end of the first quarter of the year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 103.34 points, or 0.5%, at 19,940.99, its highest closing level since March 9, preliminary data showed.

It was the fifth straight day of gains for the index, its longest winning run since January. Since the start of the year, the index has advanced 2.9%.

"Things are feeling a lot better than they did a few weeks ago, so people are allocating back to equities heading into quarter end," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

"Commodities are doing a little better here, so we are seeing a little bit of strength in some of those related stocks."

The energy sector rose 0.4% as oil settled 1.9% higher at $74.37 a barrel CLc1, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%.

It was helped by a gain of 6.6% for the shares of Filo Mining Corp FIL.TO after CIBC started coverage of the miner with an "outperform" rating and a target price of C$38.

Of the 10 major sectors, only healthcare lost ground. Technology rose 0.7% and consumer staples was up 1.1%.

