CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to 8-week high as tech and financials rally

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a near eight-week high, led by gains for technology and financial shares, as investors grew optimistic that central banks are nearing the end of their interest rate hiking campaigns.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 206.87 points, or 1%, at 20,277.64, its highest closing level since May 19.

U.S. stocks also rose as data showed a slowdown in U.S. producer inflation, supporting the view that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking rates after an expected 25 basis points rate increase later this month.

The Bank of Canada has also been tightening monetary policy. On Wednesday, it raised its benchmark rate to a 22-year high of 5%.

"Even though the Bank of Canada wasn't exactly dovish yesterday in its rate hike, I think the general consensus is that we are very close to the end," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

"Valuation on the TSX is quite attractive. Even though we have some economic headwinds in front of us, it's hard to see how that isn't already priced in to stocks," Petursson added.

There was one less economic headwind to worry about as dock workers at ports along Canada's Pacific coast and their employers accepted a tentative wage deal. That ended a 13-day strike that disrupted trade at the country's busiest ports and risked worsening inflation.

The Toronto market's technology sector was up 3.1% as shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO jumped 6.1%.

Heavily weighted financials added 1.2%, while energy was up 0.6% as oil settled 1.5% higher at $76.89 a barrel.

