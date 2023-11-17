CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to 8-week high as energy shares rally

By Johann M Cherian and Fergal Smith

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday to an eight-week high as a rebound in oil prices boosted energy shares and domestic producer price data raised optimism that the Bank of Canada's interest rate hiking campaign is at an end.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 122.70 points, or 0.6%, at 20,175.77, its highest closing level since Sept. 20.

For the week, the index was up 2.7% as the latest economic data from the U.S. boosted hopes of an end to the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle.

Canadian producer prices fell by 1% in October from September, adding to recent evidence that inflation is cooling.

"It (PPI data) is consistent with the cool down that provides support that the BoC is done hiking and we are likely going to see some rate cuts potentially even before the Fed," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 2.8% as crude prices recovered from a four-month low. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 4.1% higher at $75.89 a barrel. O/R

Heavily-weighted financials .SPTTFS also gained ground, adding 0.6%, and consumer discretionary was up 1.1%.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was a laggard. It ended 0.7% lower.

