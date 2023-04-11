US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to 5-week high as resource shares rally

April 11, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

April 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to its highest closing level in five weeks on Tuesday as higher commodity prices bolstered energy and gold mining shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 146.03 points, or 0.7%, higher at 20,421.85, its highest closing level since March 6, preliminary data showed.

"Canada basically is getting a boost from a rally in commodities, outperforming the U.S. markets," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 U.S. benchmark .SPX ended slightly lower as investors awaited crucial inflation data and the unofficial kickoff of the first-quarter reporting season.

The Toronto market's materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 1.3% as gold XAU= and copper prices HGc1 rose.

Multinational mining company Glencore GLEN.L proposed introducing a cash component to its $22.5 billion bid for Teck Resources TECKb.TO and urged its board to delay an impending vote on a restructuring. Shares of Teck Resources increased 0.9%.

Energy advanced 1.2% as oil settled 2.2% higher at $81.53 a barrel CLc1, while heavily weighted financials were up 0.6%.

Healthcare was a laggard, falling 1.9%. It was weighed by a 9.4% decline in the shares of Tilray Brands TLRY.TO after the cannabis producer said it would buy Hexo Corp HEXO.TO for $56 million.

Shares of Hexo Corp plunged 27.8%, giving back Monday's sharp rally.

