CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to 3-month high as recession fears ebb

By Fergal Smith

July 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Monday to its highest level in three months, with resource shares among the best performers as rising hopes of an economic soft landing boosted commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 107.27 points, or 0.5%, at 20,626.64 - its highest closing level since April 28.

"The path to avoiding a recession, it appears wider now than even a couple of months ago. This has been a favorable backdrop for equities," said Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.

Signs of cooling inflation and economic resilience in the United States and Canada have bolstered investor sentiment. Canadian employment data, due on Friday, could offer further clues about the strength of the domestic economy.

"When it comes to Friday's labor report it's going to come down to what it means for the Bank of Canada," Kourkafas said. "That's one of several data points that are going to determine whether the Bank of Canada is going to stay put or eventually has one more rate hike before it concludes its tightening cycle."

Money markets see about a 65% chance that the central bank will tighten further by the end of the year. 0#BOCWATCH

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7% as hopes of Chinese economic stimulus boosted copper prices.

Glencore GLEN.L agreed to buy Canadian miner Pan American Silver Corp'sPAAS.TO majority stake in an Argentine copper project for $475 million. Shares of Pan American Silver were up 6.4%.

Gold and oil prices also climbed, with U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settling 1.5% higher at $81.80 a barrel.

The energy sector advanced 0.4%, while technology was a standout, climbing 1.5%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Will Dunham)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.